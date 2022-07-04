Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 2.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $26.96 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

