Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 3,363 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £14,898.09 ($18,277.62).

British Land stock opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 506.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.49. The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 440.50 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.92).

Get British Land alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 540 ($6.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.97) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.17 ($6.74).

About British Land (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.