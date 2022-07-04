Insider Buying: Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Purchases 40,485 Shares of Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman acquired 40,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £99,997.95 ($122,681.82).

Robin Totterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Robin Totterman acquired 34,482 shares of Inspecs Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

SPEC opened at GBX 247 ($3.03) on Monday. Inspecs Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 244.30 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.48. The stock has a market cap of £251.13 million and a PE ratio of -58.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Inspecs Group Company Profile

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

