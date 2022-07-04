Insider Buying: Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Purchases 40,485 Shares of Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman acquired 40,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £99,997.95 ($122,681.82).
Robin Totterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Robin Totterman acquired 34,482 shares of Inspecs Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).
SPEC opened at GBX 247 ($3.03) on Monday. Inspecs Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 244.30 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.48. The stock has a market cap of £251.13 million and a PE ratio of -58.14.
Inspecs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.
