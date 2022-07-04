Insider Buying: Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Insider Acquires £240,132.04 in Stock

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 328,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £240,132.04 ($294,604.39).

Shares of LORD stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67. Lords Group Trading PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

