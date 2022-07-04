Insider Buying: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Buys $1,029,600.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

