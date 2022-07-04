Insider Buying: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Buys 1,020 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.89) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,483.62).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,509 ($30.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11,947.62. Whitbread plc has a one year low of GBX 2,382 ($29.22) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,663.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.81).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

