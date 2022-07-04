Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$921,144.85 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 704,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$921,144.85 ($639,683.92).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew 381,142 shares of Wotso Property stock.

On Thursday, June 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 67,233 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$84,377.42 ($58,595.43).

On Tuesday, June 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 133,910 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$169,530.06 ($117,729.21).

On Thursday, May 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 60,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,451.10 ($54,479.93).

On Friday, May 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 11,011 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,314.30 ($9,940.49).

On Thursday, April 28th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 49,511 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,849.63 ($45,728.91).

On Thursday, April 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 489 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$635.21 ($441.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

