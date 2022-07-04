Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Insider Sells 10,701 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JHG stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $2,194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 213.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $634,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.