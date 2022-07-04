Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $893,375.20 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MKC stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.