Insider Selling: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CMO Sells $84,448.19 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,954.44.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.