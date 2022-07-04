Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $55,515,088.42 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24.

HSY opened at $221.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Hershey by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

