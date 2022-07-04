Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $1,875,932.80 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,875,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VLDR stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

