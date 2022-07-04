Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells 34,409 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $15.63 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $760.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 6,579.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 119,343 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

