Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $33.83 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. CL King decreased their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xometry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Xometry by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 405,840 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

