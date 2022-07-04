Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $102.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.