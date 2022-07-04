Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPC opened at $31.47 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

