Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in YETI by 22.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in YETI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

