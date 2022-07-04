Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $10,773,740. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.65. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

