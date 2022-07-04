Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 18,483 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

