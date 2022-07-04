Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 732 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

