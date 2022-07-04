Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,100,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE opened at $283.78 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

