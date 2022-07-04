Inspire Investing LLC Invests $504,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

