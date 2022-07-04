Inspire Investing LLC Invests $604,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NICE opened at $193.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
