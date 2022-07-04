Inspire Investing LLC Invests $630,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TTM opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

