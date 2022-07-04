Inspire Investing LLC Invests $744,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

