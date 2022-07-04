Inspire Investing LLC Invests $999,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506,857 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 421,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

EC opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.74%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

