Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $575.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

