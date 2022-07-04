Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $219,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 29.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

