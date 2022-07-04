Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Evergy stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.