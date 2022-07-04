Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $939,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

