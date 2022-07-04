Inspire Investing LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,473 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Azure Power Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

