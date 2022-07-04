Inspire Investing LLC Takes $851,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

