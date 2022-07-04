Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $175.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.04. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

