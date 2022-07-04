Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

