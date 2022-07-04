Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,762,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,889,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $13,166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vicor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Vicor by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

