Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP opened at $189.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

