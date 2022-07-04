Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

