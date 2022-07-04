Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,442,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,263 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.