Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 48.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 148,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.