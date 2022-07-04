Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.