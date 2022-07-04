InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,500 ($67.48).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,398 ($53.96) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.21) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3,789.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,739.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,887.34.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

