InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Critical Review

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 8.86 $294.97 million $2.01 4.62 Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.34 $270.19 million $0.98 20.98

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brixmor Property Group. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Brixmor Property Group 1 5 7 0 2.46

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 100.59%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.14% 15.16% 9.08% Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57%

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Brixmor Property Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

