Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Holdings Decreased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,378,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

