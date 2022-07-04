Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.94 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

