Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000.

NYSEARCA BSCV opened at $16.56 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

