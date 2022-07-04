Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWR opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $70.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.