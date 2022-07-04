Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $70.14.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.