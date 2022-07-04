Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Trimmed by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 2.5% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

