Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

