Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

