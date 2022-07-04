Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.